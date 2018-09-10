Wells Fargo Upgrades Foot Locker On Nike Developments, Projects Comp Acceleration
After Nike, Inc. (NYSE: NKE)’s launch of new advertising and an improved brand assortment, Wells Fargo is turning bullish on partner Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL)
The Analyst
Wells Fargo's Tom Nikic upgraded Foot Locker from Market Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $50 to $58.
The Thesis
Headwinds tied to the Jordan brand and Europe have abated for Foot Locker, Nikic said in the upgrade note. (See his track record here.)
“As a result, we believe FL will show accelerating positive comps in the second half (2 percent in Q3 and 3 percent in Q4) and we believe sustained improvement in the Nike assortment can drive 3-4-percent comp growth over the subsequent 12-24 months (even if their second-largest supplier Adidas were to turn negative),” the analyst said.
While noting the debate surrounding Nike's product distribution to Foot Locker, Nikic highlighted the following points Monday:
- Foot Locker’s struggles in recent years were directly related to growth deceleration at Nike.com; therefore, Foot Locker’s issues were product-based rather than channel-based.
- Only 40 of Nike’s 30,000 wholesale partners were considered strategic partners, “and one of them is FL (with NKE management continually expressing FL’s importance to the brand — as evidenced by recent initiatives within FL’s stores and recent exclusive product launches),” Nikic said.
- Nike’s reduction in wholesale partners presents a huge market share opportunity for partners such as Foot Locker.
Price Action
Foot Locker shares were up 2.7 percent at $48 premarket Monday.
Photo by Dwight Burdette/Wikimedia.
Latest Ratings for FL
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Sep 2018
|Wells Fargo
|Upgrades
|Market Perform
|Outperform
|Aug 2018
|B. Riley FBR
|Maintains
|Neutral
|Neutral
|Aug 2018
|Wells Fargo
|Maintains
|Market Perform
|Market Perform
