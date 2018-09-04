Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Raymond James Upgrades UPS On Underappreciated Outlook
Hannah Genig , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 04, 2018 3:02pm   Comments
Share:
Raymond James Upgrades UPS On Underappreciated Outlook
Related UPS
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 4, 2018
3 Bearish Stocks To Trade Over The Next Few Days
UPS +2% after two-notch upgrade from Raymond James (Seeking Alpha)

Based on an underappreciated free cash flow outlook, analysts upgraded United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS).

The Analyst

Raymond James analyst Patrick Tyler Brown upgraded UPS from Market Perform to Strong Buy with a new price target of $150.

The Thesis

This upgrade was driven by the market’s underappreciation of UPS's long-term domestic earnings and free cash flow projections.

Brown anticipates earnings amounting to $5.7 billion by 2021, based on specific company factors such as:

  • The “peel off” of over $200 million in operating penalties.
  • Smart Global Logistics Network and over $900 million in cost savings.
  • A benefit of $150 million from the company’s retirement plan.
  • Organic growth, including up to 3 percent pricing and single digit volume gains.

Domestic growth aside, Brown remains optimistic of international business, as well.

“While much less noisy, we believe the international pipeline remains ripe, anchored by UPS’ European operations where investments (~$2B) in a panEuropean network continue to bear fruit,” Brown said. “Further, given favorable package characteristics (larger mix of B2B), increased demand in premium (higher priced) products, & ample opportunities in Asia (also owed to the JV with SF Express), we surmise strong international EBIT growth will persist through the decade- absent a draconian change in trade policies.”

Incremental upsides, such as positives from transformation, the new five-year teamster contract and a possible discount rate reversal remain possible, Brown said.

Price Action

UPS shares were up marginally at $123.88 Tuesday afternoon.

Related Links

Analyst: UPS Network Overhaul Could Improve Margins

UPS Pilots Keyless Deliveries In New York City

Public domain photo via Wikimedia.

Latest Ratings for UPS

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2018Raymond JamesUpgradesMarket PerformStrong Buy
Jul 2018Credit SuisseMaintainsNeutralNeutral
Jul 2018Morgan StanleyMaintainsUnderweightUnderweight

View More Analyst Ratings for UPS
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Patrick Tyler Brown Raymond James transportation servicesAnalyst Color Long Ideas Upgrades Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (UPS)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 4, 2018
3 Bearish Stocks To Trade Over The Next Few Days
Toys 'R' Us Bankruptcy Leaves Retailers Anxious To Pick Up The Slack
The Week Ahead: Earnings From Disney, Roku And Snap, Rite Aid Votes On Albertsons Deal
UPS and Thor collaborate to test electric delivery trucks
Mid-Year Market Review: TD Ameritrade Associates On Some Of The Year's Biggest Headlines And A Look At What's Coming Up
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on UPS
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Survey: Women More Likely To Miss A Credit Card Payment