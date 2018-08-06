Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

'It's Hard For The Stock To Work,' Barclays Says Of Intel In Downgrade

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 06, 2018 12:35pm   Comments
Share:
'It's Hard For The Stock To Work,' Barclays Says Of Intel In Downgrade
Related INTC
Barclays: The Market Believes AMD Is Gaining On Intel
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
Weekly CEO Buys Highlight (GuruFocus)

The Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) story has shifted from expectations for PC and server growth to beat low expectations to  the company's "slippage" in the competitive landscape, according to Barclays.

The Analyst

Barclays' Blayne Curtis downgraded Intel from Overweight to Equal-Weight with a price target lowered from $62 to $53.

The Thesis

Intel's PC and server businesses are outperforming versus "very low expectations," but investors should no longer be bullish on the stock given competitive concerns, Curtis said in the downgrade note. (See the analyst's track record here.) 

Intel believes it can maintain its performance advantage even with a process node disadvantage, but the company has provided minimal evidence for this, Curtis said. 

In conjunction with the Intel downgrade, Barclays lifted its price target on competitor Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD). Intel needs to demonstrate its next generation of chips can perform better than AMD's; the competitor will launch its seven nanometer products by the end of 2018, as opposed to Intel, which will launch its 10-nanometer chips in 2019, the analyst said. 

Intel's next CEO is unlikely to be a "disruptive" external candidate who can focus on costs ahead of 2019, which will likely be a year of margin pressures related to a ramp in 10nm and memory, Curtis said. It's "hard for the stock to work" when the margin picture is unclear, he said. 

Price Action

Intel shares were down more than 1 percent at the time of publication Monday at $48.78, while AMD shares were rallying 4.16 percent to $19.26. 

Related Links:

Cowen Raises AMD Price Target After CEO Meeting

4 Reasons Why BofA Downgraded Intel After The Q2 Print

Latest Ratings for INTC

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2018BarclaysDowngradesOverweightEqual-Weight
Jul 2018DZ BankUpgradesHoldBuy
Jul 2018Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-WeightEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for INTC
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: 10nm 7nm Barclays Blayne CurtisAnalyst Color Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (INTC + AMD)

Barclays: The Market Believes AMD Is Gaining On Intel
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 6, 2018
Benzinga's Bulls & Bears Of The Week: AT&T, Caterpillar, Nike, Tesla And More
Infographic: Apple's Journey To $1 Trillion
Cramer's 'Clear Winners' From Earnings Season So Far
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on INTC
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

MoviePass Walks Back Subscription Price Hike, Limits Customers To 3 Movies Per Month