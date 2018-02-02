Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bank Of America Remains Bullish On Alphabet

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 02, 2018 12:32pm   Comments
Share:
Bank Of America Remains Bullish On Alphabet
Related GOOG
Citron Thinks Nvidia Shares Could Fall 15%, Calls It 'Great Company, Dangerous Stock'
Jobs Jump In January, But Persistent Yield Climb Keeps Choking Stock Market
Wall Street Breakfast: Sprightly Jobs Growth Anticipated (Seeking Alpha)
Related GOOGL
35 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Jobs Jump In January, But Persistent Yield Climb Keeps Choking Stock Market
Stocks On Pace For First Down Week Of 2018; Apple Triggers Sell (Investor's Business Daily)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL)'s earnings report fell short of what many investors had hoped for as evidenced by an earnings miss and revenue beat.

The Analyst

Bank of America's Justin Post maintains a Buy rating on Alphabet's stock with a price target raised from $1,340 to $1,360.

The Thesis

Alphabet's earnings miss in the fourth quarter could be attributed to an extra $1 billion in expenses, Post said in a note. Otherwise, the company reported multiple encouraging data points, including an acceleration in website revenue growth and the company selling "a lot of devices" which created an overall "strong revenue" quarter.

During Alphabet's conference call, the main "point of contention" was higher expenses, the analyst said. Specifically, Alphabet's TAC (total acquisition costs) came in slightly higher than expected, but other cost of revenue was $600 million higher than expected and operating expenditure was $400 million higher than expected. It's possible hardware seasonality contributed extra costs, but this headwind could "fade quickly" in the first half of 2018. Costs like data center operations could move higher in 2018 and management is "providing little visibility" for the time being.

Bottom line, Alphabet's quarter "feels like a budget flush at the tail end of a good year" and the bullish case for owning the stock remains unchanged.

Price Action

GOOGL shares were trading lower by 5 percent at $1,122.91.

Related Links:

This Day In Market History: Alphabet Briefly Becomes World's Most Valuable Company

Report: Google's Alphabet Explores Joint Venture Opportunity With Saudi Aramco

Latest Ratings for GOOG

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2018PiperJaffrayMaintainsOverweightOverweight
Oct 2017UBSMaintainsBuy
Oct 2017OppenheimerMaintainsOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for GOOG
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Bank of America Google Google Hardware Justin PostAnalyst Color Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GOOG + GOOGL)

35 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Citron Thinks Nvidia Shares Could Fall 15%, Calls It 'Great Company, Dangerous Stock'
Jobs Jump In January, But Persistent Yield Climb Keeps Choking Stock Market
6 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 2, 2018
The Market In 5 Minutes: Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Bitcoin, And Flamethrowers
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on GOOG
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.