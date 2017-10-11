Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Are Facebook Ad Controversies Over?

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 11, 2017 1:24pm   Comments
Share:
Are Facebook Ad Controversies Over?
Related FB
5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Army Fights For Ground In Cyberwar; When Will Twitter, Facebook Enlist?
Fact: 'Fake News' Giants Facebook, Google, NYT Are Near Buy Points (Investor's Business Daily)

Credit Suisse analysts Stephen Ju and Christopher Ford analyzed Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB)'s earnings potential in a note Wednesday.

During fourth-quarter 2016 and first-half 2017, investors were worried about the deceleration of ad load growth, but after the company posted two consecutive quarters of ad price acceleration, Ju and Ford believe these concerns are well behind us. They decided to increase their price target for the stock from $190 to $235 based on an increase in mobile news feed estimates and have also increased their full-year 2017 EPS from $5.62 to $5.73. Credit Suisse research team has an Outperform rating for the stock.

Ju and Ford believe that Facebook is going to be able to drive long-term revenue growth without a material lift in ad loads. They also think the Wall Street is underestimating the long-term monetization potential of upcoming new products like Graph Search. In their investment model, the analysts decided to move the Graph Search revenues from 2018 to 2019. They estimate income from Watch is going to start in the first quarter of 2018, and they think it will have a lower margin than Facebook's other advertising business, but it is incremental free cash flow.

The risk for Ju and Ford's estimates is the slower than expected advertiser adoption, either on a product-by-product basis or regional basis for Facebook's ad units. Their price target of $295 is based on a discounted cash flow model and it is estimated for the end of 2018.

Related Link: Army Fights For Ground In Cyberwar; When Will Twitter, Facebook Enlist?

Latest Ratings for FB

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2017Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight
Sep 2017Wells FargoMaintainsOutperform
Aug 2017SunTrust Robinson HumphreyInitiates Coverage OnBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for FB
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Christopher Ford Credit Suisse Stephen JuAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FB)

5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Army Fights For Ground In Cyberwar; When Will Twitter, Facebook Enlist?
From Multi-Tasking To The Bathroom: Survey Reveals What People Do During Conference Calls
The Tech Sector Continued To Outperform Broader Indexes As Companies Get Ready To Release Q3 Earnings
Netflix May Not Be Done Raising Prices
Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Past Week: FANG Stocks, GM, Chipotle And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on FB
Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.