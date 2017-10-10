Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA)'s stock now has a clear path to trade north of $200 per share, at least according to analysts at HSBC Global Research. The firm's Chi Tsang maintains a Buy rating on Alibaba's stock with a price target boosted from $184 to $204 based on a new financial valuation model (see Tsang's track record here).

The analyst's prior price target was based on a discounted cash flow model for Alibaba and to sum the values of its assets, including Ant Financial and net cash. But now a new valuation divides Alibaba into multiple segments that should be valued differently, including:

The core e-commerce platform.

Alibaba's cloud computing unit.

Digital media and entertainment.

Innovation initiatives and others.

The "additional granularity" of breaking down Alibaba's business by segment makes a more "robust" valuation model as different segments deserve different multiples, the analyst explained. For example, the core e-commerce business should be modeled at 18x fiscal 2019e EBITA which is a premium to the other remaining segments, which are valued at 5x fiscal 2019e revenue.

Here is the analyst's breakdown and value per share per segment:

Core e-commerce: $163 per share.

Cloud computer: $6 per share.

Digital media and entertainment: $8 per share.

Innovation and Other: $1 per share.

Ant Financial (33 percent stake): $8 per share.

Investments: $9 per share.

Net cash fiscal 2018e: $10 per share.

Target value: $204 per share.

Image Credit: By Olaf Kosinsky - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0 de, via Wikimedia Commons

Latest Ratings for BABA Date Firm Action From To Sep 2017 Wells Fargo Reinstates Outperform Aug 2017 Atlantic Equities Upgrades Neutral Overweight Aug 2017 Barclays Maintains Overweight View More Analyst Ratings for BABA

Posted-In: Alibaba Cloud Chi TsangAnalyst Color Long Ideas Reiteration Top Stories Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

