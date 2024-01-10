Unveiling 6 Analyst Insights On Dow

Loading... Loading...

In the last three months, 6 analysts have published ratings on Dow DOW, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 4 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $54.83, a high estimate of $59.00, and a low estimate of $52.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 0.79% increase from the previous average price target of $54.40.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Dow. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Begleiter Deutsche Bank Announces Hold $58.00 - Joshua Spector UBS Raises Neutral $54.00 $52.00 Michael Leithead Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $52.00 $56.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $53.00 $54.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Lowers Neutral $53.00 $55.00 Steve Byrne B of A Securities Raises Neutral $59.00 $55.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Dow. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Dow compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Delving into Dow's Background

Dow Chemical is a diversified global chemicals producer, formed in 2019 as a result of the DowDuPont merger and subsequent separations. The firm is a leading producer of several chemicals, including polyethylene, ethylene oxide, and silicone rubber. Its products have numerous applications in both consumer and industrial end markets.

Dow's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Challenges: Dow's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2023, the company experienced a decline of approximately -23.98%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 2.8%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dow's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.52%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dow's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.51%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Dow's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.83.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

