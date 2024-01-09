What Analysts Are Saying About Ardelyx Stock

Loading... Loading...

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on Ardelyx ARDX, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $11.75, along with a high estimate of $15.00 and a low estimate of $9.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 11.9% increase from the previous average price target of $10.50.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Ardelyx. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steven Seedhouse Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $15.00 $12.00 Steven Seedhouse Raymond James Announces Strong Buy $12.00 - Laura Chico Wedbush Maintains Outperform $9.00 - Ed Arce HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $11.00 $9.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ardelyx. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Ardelyx compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Ardelyx's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Ardelyx's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Ardelyx's Background

Ardelyx Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of molecule and polymeric therapeutics to treat the gastrointestinal tract and cardiorenal diseases. The company has a proprietary drug discovery and design platform. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which aims to reduce the absorption of dietary sodium and phosphorus for the treatment of kidney disease, irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, and hyperphosphatemia in patients with dialysis.

Ardelyx's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Ardelyx showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 1030.99% as of 30 September, 2023. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Ardelyx's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 11.76% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ardelyx's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.22% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ardelyx's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.65%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Ardelyx's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.18.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

