Unveiling 8 Analyst Insights On Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch ANF underwent analysis by 8 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Abercrombie & Fitch and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $78.88, accompanied by a high estimate of $105.00 and a low estimate of $68.00. This current average reflects an increase of 14.55% from the previous average price target of $68.86.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of Abercrombie & Fitch's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $105.00 $95.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Raises Neutral $82.00 $75.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Neutral $75.00 $70.00 Alexandra Steiger Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $68.00 $53.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $83.00 $74.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $74.00 - Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $74.00 $62.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Neutral $70.00 $53.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Abercrombie & Fitch. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Abercrombie & Fitch compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Abercrombie & Fitch's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Abercrombie & Fitch's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co is a specialty retailer that sells casual clothing, personal-care products, and accessories for men, women, and children. It sells direct to consumer through its stores and websites, which include the Abercrombie & Fitch, Abercrombie kids, and Hollister brands. Most stores are in the United States, but the company does have many stores in Canada, Europe, and Asia. All stores are leased. Abercrombie ships to well over 100 countries via its websites. The company sources its merchandise from dozens of vendors that are primarily located in Asia and Central America. Abercrombie has two distribution centers in Ohio to support its North American operations. It uses third-party distributors for sales in Europe and Asia.

Financial Milestones: Abercrombie & Fitch's Journey

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Abercrombie & Fitch's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 October, 2023, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 20.04%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Abercrombie & Fitch's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 9.11%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 11.77%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Abercrombie & Fitch's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.38%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.27.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

