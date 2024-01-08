Cracking The Code: Understanding Analyst Reviews For Absci

Loading... Loading...

Absci ABSI has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $4.75, a high estimate of $7.00, and a low estimate of $3.00. Marking an increase of 35.71%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $3.50.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Absci. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Swayampakula Ramakanth HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $7.00 $4.00 Scott Schoenhaus Keybanc Raises Overweight $5.00 $3.00 Scott Schoenhaus Keybanc Announces Overweight $3.00 - Swayampakula Ramakanth HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $4.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Absci. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Absci compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Absci's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Discovering Absci: A Closer Look

Absci Corp is the Artificial intelligence powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. It enables the creation of novel biologics by unifying biologic drug discovery and cell line development into one simultaneous process.

Financial Insights: Absci

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Challenges: Absci's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2023, the company experienced a decline of approximately -68.59%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -2956.18%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Absci's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -10.68%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Absci's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -8.97%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Absci's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.09, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

