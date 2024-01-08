Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring SEI Inv Through Analyst Insights

Loading... Loading...

In the last three months, 6 analysts have published ratings on SEI Inv SEIC, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 2 3 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 2 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $62.83, a high estimate of $71.00, and a low estimate of $58.00. Observing a 1.62% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $61.83.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive SEI Inv is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Owen Lau Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $71.00 $65.00 Sumeet Mody Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $66.00 $58.00 Rayna Kumar Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $61.00 $60.00 Rayna Kumar Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $60.00 $61.00 Sumeet Mody Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $58.00 $64.00 Rayna Kumar Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $61.00 $63.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to SEI Inv. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of SEI Inv compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of SEI Inv's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of SEI Inv's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know SEI Inv Better

SEI Investments provides investment processing, management, and operations services to financial institutions, asset managers, asset owners, and financial advisors in four material segments: private banks, investment advisors, institutional investors, and investment managers. SEI also has a minority interest in LSV Asset Management, a value equity asset manager with about $99 billion in assets under management. As of December 2022, SEI (including LSV) manages, administers, or advises on over $1.2 trillion in assets.

Key Indicators: SEI Inv's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining SEI Inv's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 1.15% as of 30 September, 2023, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 24.26%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): SEI Inv's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.63%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): SEI Inv's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 4.9%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, SEI Inv adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

