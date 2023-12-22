Analyst Ratings For CVS Health

Loading... Loading...

Across the recent three months, 5 analysts have shared their insights on CVS Health CVS, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated CVS Health and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $93.2, accompanied by a high estimate of $100.00 and a low estimate of $86.00. Highlighting a 7.72% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $101.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of CVS Health among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Daniela Bretthauer HSBC Announces Buy $94.00 - Charles Ryhee TD Cowen Lowers Outperform $99.00 $102.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $87.00 - Ben Hendrix RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $86.00 $91.00 Erin Wright Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $100.00 $110.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to CVS Health. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of CVS Health compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of CVS Health compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for CVS Health's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of CVS Health's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About CVS Health

CVS Health offers a diverse set of healthcare services. Its roots are in its retail pharmacy operations, where it operates over 9,000 stores primarily in the U.S. CVS is also the largest pharmacy benefit manager (acquired through Caremark), processing over 2 billion adjusted claims annually. It also operates a top-tier health insurer (acquired through Aetna) where it serves about 26 million medical members. The company's recent acquisition of Oak Street adds primary care services to the mix, which could have significant synergies with all its existing business lines.

CVS Health: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: CVS Health displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2023, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 10.6%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: CVS Health's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 2.52%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): CVS Health's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.07% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): CVS Health's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.9%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: CVS Health's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

