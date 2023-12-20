A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Pacira BioSciences Through 7 Analysts

Loading... Loading...

Pacira BioSciences PCRX underwent analysis by 7 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $52.71, a high estimate of $68.00, and a low estimate of $42.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 9.74% lower than the prior average price target of $58.40.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Pacira BioSciences. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gary Nachman Raymond James Announces Outperform $42.00 - Oren Livnat HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $57.00 $63.00 David Amsellem Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $42.00 $50.00 Gregory Renza RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $58.00 $67.00 Serge Belanger Needham Lowers Buy $45.00 $52.00 Balaji Prasad Barclays Lowers Overweight $57.00 $60.00 Gregory Renza RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $68.00 -

Key Insights:

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Pacira BioSciences. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Pacira BioSciences compared to the broader market.

Capture valuable insights into Pacira BioSciences's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Pacira BioSciences Better

Pacira BioSciences Inc is a provider of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions dedicated to advancing and improving outcomes for healthcare practitioners and their patients. The company has launched EXPAREL which utilizes DepoFoam, a product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure, and releases them over a desired period of time.

Financial Milestones: Pacira BioSciences's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Pacira BioSciences's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 September, 2023, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.11% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Pacira BioSciences's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.62% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Pacira BioSciences's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.32%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.71%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, Pacira BioSciences adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

