BMO Capital Upgrades Tronox Holdings: Here's What You Need To Know

BMO Capital upgraded its rating of Tronox Holdings TROX to Outperform with a price target of $18.00, changing its price target from $11.00 to $18.00.

Shares of Tronox Holdings are trading up 8.09% over the last 24 hours, at $14.69 per share.

A move to $18.00 would account for a 22.53% increase from the current share price.

About Tronox Holdings

Tronox Holdings PLC is a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment. It operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines and beneficiation and smelting operations in Australia & South Africa to produce feedstock materials that can be processed into TiO2 for pigment, high-purity titanium chemicals, including titanium tetrachloride, and ultrafine TiO2 used in certain specialty applications. TiO2 and titanium feedstock, are used to produce paints and coatings, as well as plastics, paper, and printing ink. It has three pigment production facilities in the United States, the Netherlands, and Western Australia and three mining operations in Western Australia and South Africa. North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions contribute the vast majority of revenue.

