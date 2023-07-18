Raymond James Maintains Strong Buy Rating for Mirum Pharmaceuticals: Here's What You Need To Know

Raymond James has decided to maintain its Strong Buy rating of Mirum Pharmaceuticals MIRM and raise its price target from $81.00 to $82.00.

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals are trading up 0.33% over the last 24 hours, at $27.23 per share.

A move to $82.00 would account for a 201.14% increase from the current share price.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its product, Livmarli, a novel, orally administered, minimally-absorbed ileal bile acid transporter "IBAT) inhibitor (IBATi), is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome (ALGS). It is involved in the development of Maralixibat for the treatment of pediatric patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, or PFIC, and Alagille syndrome, or ALGS. The company is also involved in the development of volixibat for the treatment of adult patients with cholestatic liver diseases.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.