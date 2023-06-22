Wedbush Maintains Outperform Rating for KB Home: Here's What You Need To Know

Wedbush has decided to maintain its Outperform rating of KB Home KBH and raise its price target from $55.00 to $64.00.

Shares of KB Home are trading down 0.13% over the last 24 hours, at $51.94 per share.

A move to $64.00 would account for a 23.22% increase from the current share price.

About KB Home

KB Home is an American construction company that focuses on residential construction. The company builds single-family homes and communities across Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Nevada, Texas, North Carolina, and the Washington, D.C., area. KB Home operates in several markets and focuses on first-time and move-up homebuyers. The company follows a built-to-order model that offers personalized homes at attainable prices based on the market location. The company also invests in land acquisition and development to support future building activities.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.