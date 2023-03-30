Barclays Maintains Overweight Rating for KE Holdings: Here's What You Need To Know

Barclays has decided to maintain its Overweight rating of KE Holdings BEKE and raise its price target from $27.00 to $28.00.

Shares of KE Holdings are trading up 4.99% over the last 24 hours, at $18.82 per share.

A move to $28.00 would account for a 48.74% increase from the current share price.

About KE Holdings

KE Holdings Inc is engaged in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company through its Beike platform reinvents how service providers and housing customers efficiently navigate and consummate housing transactions, ranging from existing and new home sales, home rentals, to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services. It operates in three operating segments Existing home transaction services; New home transaction services; and Emerging and other services. The company generates maximum revenue from New home transaction services segment.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.