JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform Rating for Clipper Realty: Here's What You Need To Know

JMP Securities has decided to maintain its Market Outperform rating of Clipper Realty CLPR and lower its price target from $14.00 to $12.00.

Shares of Clipper Realty are trading down 1.15% over the last 24 hours, at $6.46 per share.

A move to $12.00 would account for a 85.9% increase from the current share price.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company. It acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn. It has classified its reporting segments into commercial and residential rental properties. Clipper derives its revenue mostly from a Residential segment.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along with analyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.