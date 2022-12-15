UBS Maintains Buy Rating for Targa Resources: Here's What You Need To Know

UBS has decided to maintain its Buy rating of Targa Resources TRGP and lower its price target from $107.00 to $106.00.

Shares of Targa Resources are trading down 3.53% over the last 24 hours, at $70.69 per share.

A move to $106.00 would account for a 49.96% increase from the current share price.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources is a midstream firm that primarily operates gathering and processing assets with substantial positions in the Permian, Stack, Scoop, and Bakken plays. It has 840,000 barrels a day of gross fractionation capacity at Mont Belvieu and operates a liquefied petroleum gas export terminal. The Grand Prix natural gas liquids pipeline recently entered full service.

