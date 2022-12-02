What To Know About Baird's Downgrade of National Storage

Baird downgraded its rating of National Storage NSA to Neutral with a price target of $45.00, changing its price target from $62.00 to $45.00.

Shares of National Storage are trading down 1.5% over the last 24 hours, at $39.16 per share.

A move to $45.00 would account for a 14.9% increase from the current share price.

About National Storage

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns, operates, and acquires self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. It owned a diversified portfolio of more than 1050 self-storage properties, located in more than 42 states and Puerto Rico, comprising approximately 67.8 million rentable square feet, configured in approximately 533,000 storage units. National Storage's portfolio consists of self-storage properties designed to offer convenient, affordable, and secure storage units.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.