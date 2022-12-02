Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Rating for Zscaler: Here's What You Need To Know

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain its Overweight rating of Zscaler ZS and lower its price target from $180.00 to $162.00.

Shares of Zscaler are trading down 11.44% over the last 24 hours, at $127.97 per share.

A move to $162.00 would account for a 26.59% increase from the current share price.

About Zscaler

Zscaler is a security-as-a-service firm that offers its customers cloud-delivered solutions for protecting user devices and data. The firm leverages its position in 150 colocation data centers to deliver traditionally appliance-based security functionality, such as firewalls and sandboxes, as a completely cloud-native platform. The firm focuses on large enterprise customers and offers two primary product suites: Zscaler Internet Access, which securely connects users to externally managed application and websites (such as Salesforce and Google), and Zscaler Private Access, which securely connects users to internally managed applications. Both product suites encompass a broad gamut of capabilities situated across the traditional security stack.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along with analyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.