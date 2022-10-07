Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight Rating for Voya Financial: Here's What You Need To Know

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain its Overweight rating of Voya Financial VOYA and raise its price target from $70.00 to $74.00.

Shares of Voya Financial are trading down 1.27% over the last 24 hours, at $63.56 per share.

A move to $74.00 would account for a 16.43% increase from the current share price.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial Inc is a financial services company, which, through its subsidiaries, provides various investment, insurance, and retirement solutions to individual and institutional clients in the United States. Its products and services include tax savings plans, individual retirement accounts, group life insurance plans, and employee benefits products, among others. The company tailors each of its products to the needs of its customer base. It operates its business through three principal lines: Wealth Solutions, Investment Management, and Health Solutions The retirement segment generates roughly half of the company's revenue.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along with analyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.