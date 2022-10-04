Raymond James Maintains Outperform Rating for Alpine Income Prop Trust: Here's What You Need To Know

Raymond James has decided to maintain its Outperform rating of Alpine Income Prop Trust PINE and lower its price target from $21.00 to $20.00.

Shares of Alpine Income Prop Trust are trading up 2.25% over the last 24 hours, at $16.69 per share.

A move to $20.00 would account for a 19.86% increase from the current share price.

About Alpine Income Prop Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust Inc is a real estate company. It owns and operates a portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. The company's portfolio is comprised of single-tenant retail and office properties located in or in close proximity to MSAs, growth markets and other markets in the United States. The majority of the firm's revenue includes rental revenue derived from the ownership and leasing of property.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along with analyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.