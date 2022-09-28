Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy Rating for Sangoma Technologies: Here's What You Need To Know

Canaccord Genuity has decided to maintain its Buy rating of Sangoma Technologies SANG and lower its price target from $21.00 to $13.00.

Shares of Sangoma Technologies are trading down 0.18% over the last 24 hours, at $5.54 per share.

A move to $13.00 would account for a 134.66% increase from the current share price.

About Sangoma Technologies

Sangoma Technologies Corp is a provider of hardware and software components that enable Internet protocol communications systems for both telecom and datacom applications. It is engaged in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and support of voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications. Its product includes Cloud Services, Video Conferencing, Carrier Services, Business Phone Systems, Phones & Devices, and Network Connectivity. The company sells into three major geographic centers: the United States of America, which is the key revenue driver, Canada, and other foreign countries.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.