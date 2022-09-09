Wells Fargo has decided to maintain its Overweight rating of AutoZone AZO and raise its price target from $2350.00 to $2450.00.

Shares of AutoZone are trading up 0.35% over the last 24 hours, at $2201.00 per share.

A move to $2450.00 would account for a 11.31% increase from the current share price.

About AutoZone

AutoZone is the premier seller of aftermarket automotive parts, tools, and accessories to do-it-yourself customers in the United States. The company derives an increasing proportion of its sales from domestic commercial customers, although its presence in its home market is still dominated by its do-it-yourself operation, which accounts for nearly 75% of sales in country. AutoZone also has a growing presence in Mexico and Brazil. AutoZone had 6,767 stores in the U.S. (6,051), Mexico (664), and Brazil (52) as of the end of fiscal 2021.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.