Keybanc has decided to maintain its Overweight rating of Pure Storage PSTG and raise its price target from $34.00 to $39.00.

Shares of Pure Storage are trading down 5.04% over the last 24 hours, at $27.51 per share.

A move to $39.00 would account for a 41.77% increase from the current share price.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage Inc is a US-based company that provides an enterprise data storage platform that transforms business through a dramatic increase in performance and reduction in complexity and costs. It generates revenue from two sources: product revenue which includes the sale of integrated storage hardware and embedded operating system software and; subscription services revenue which includes Evergreen Storage subscriptions, a unified subscription which includes Pure as-a-Service, and Cloud Block Store, and Portworx. Subscription services revenue also includes professional services offerings such as installation and implementation consulting services.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.