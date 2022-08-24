SVB Leerink Maintains Outperform Rating for Tenet Healthcare: Here's What You Need To Know

SVB Leerink has decided to maintain its Outperform rating of Tenet Healthcare THC and raise its price target from $88.00 to $93.00.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare are trading up 0.98% over the last 24 hours, at $61.99 per share.

A move to $93.00 would account for a 50.02% increase from the current share price.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare is a Dallas-based healthcare services organization. It operates a collection of hospitals (60 as of March 2022) and about 550 ambulatory surgery centers and other outpatient facilities across the U.S., primarily in the south. Through its Conifer segment, Tenet also provides revenue cycle management solutions. By adjusted EBITDA excluding grant income, hospitals accounted for about 55%, ambulatory services accounted for 35% and Conifer accounted for about 10% of Tenet in 2021.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.