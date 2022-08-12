B. Riley Securities Maintains Buy Rating for Altimmune: Here's What You Need To Know

B. Riley Securities has decided to maintain its Buy rating of Altimmune ALT and raise its price target from $21.00 to $26.00.

Shares of Altimmune are trading up 23.53% over the last 24 hours, at $17.01 per share.

A move to $26.00 would account for a 52.85% increase from the current share price.

About Altimmune

Altimmune Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel peptide-based therapeutics for the treatment of obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is being developed for the treatment of obesity and NASH (non-alcoholic steatohepatitis). In addition, Altimmune is developing HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic designed to achieve a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV).

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along with analyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.