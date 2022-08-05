Keybanc Maintains Overweight Rating for Cable One: Here's What You Need To Know

Keybanc has decided to maintain its Overweight rating of Cable One CABO and lower its price target from $1896.00 to $1725.00.

Shares of Cable One are trading down 4.77% over the last 24 hours, at $1372.96 per share.

A move to $1725.00 would account for a 25.64% increase from the current share price.

About Cable One

Cable One Inc is a telecommunications company. It derives revenue from the provision of broadband, voice, and video services to residential and business customers. From a product perspective, the majority of revenue is sourced from data and video services. This revenue is subscription-based and billed monthly. Cable One also derives advertising revenue from selling airtime on its video channels. Voice services are offered over Internet protocols. The company owns a telecommunications infrastructure.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

