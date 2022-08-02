Susquehanna Maintains Positive Rating for ON Semiconductor: Here's What You Need To Know

Susquehanna has decided to maintain its Positive rating of ON Semiconductor ON and raise its price target from $77.00 to $82.00.

Shares of ON Semiconductor are trading up 3.15% over the last 24 hours, at $65.67 per share.

A move to $82.00 would account for a 24.88% increase from the current share price.

About ON Semiconductor

Onsemi is a supplier of power semiconductors and sensors focused on the automotive and industrial markets. Onsemi is the second- largest power chipmaker in the world and the largest supplier of image sensors to the automotive market. While the firm used to be highly vertically integrated, it now pursues a hybrid manufacturing strategy for flexible capacity. Onsemi is pivoting to focus on emerging applications like electric vehicles, autonomous vehicles, industrial automation, and renewable energy.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.