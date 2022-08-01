Barclays Maintains Overweight Rating for nVent Electric: Here's What You Need To Know

Barclays has decided to maintain its Overweight rating of nVent Electric NVT and raise its price target from $43.00 to $47.00.

Shares of nVent Electric are trading up 1.53% over the last 24 hours, at $35.85 per share.

A move to $47.00 would account for a 31.1% increase from the current share price.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric PLC is a provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. The company segments include Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical and Fastening Solutions. It generates maximum revenue from the Enclosures segment. The Enclosures segment provides inventive solutions that protect, connect and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the U.S. and Canada. The company serves the Commercial and Residential, Energy, Industrial Solutions, and Infrastructure industries. Its products include Cabinets and Electronic Packaging, Electrical Fasteners, Hangers and Support, Concrete Reinforcing Steel Connections, Data Center and Networking Systems and others.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.