Morgan Stanley Maintains Underweight Rating for Consolidated Edison: Here's What You Need To Know

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain its Underweight rating of Consolidated Edison ED and raise its price target from $76.00 to $77.00.

Shares of Consolidated Edison are trading up 0.04% over the last 24 hours, at $90.68 per share.

A move to $77.00 would account for a 15.09% decrease from the current share price.

About Consolidated Edison

Con Ed is a holding company for Consolidated Edison of New York, or CECONY, and Orange & Rockland, or O&R. These utilities provide steam, natural gas, and electricity to customers in southeastern New York—including New York City—and small parts of New Jersey. The two utilities generate roughly 90% of Con Ed's earnings. The other 10% of earnings comes from investments in renewable energy projects and gas and electric transmission. These investments have resulted in Con Ed becoming the second-largest owner of utility-scale PV solar capacity in the U.S.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

