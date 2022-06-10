Goldman Sachs Maintains Neutral Rating for Duolingo: Here's What You Need To Know

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain its Neutral rating of Duolingo DUOL and lower its price target from $106.00 to $84.00.

Shares of Duolingo are trading down 3.32% over the last 24 hours, at $92.96 per share.

A move to $84.00 would account for a 9.64% decline from the current share price.

About Duolingo

Duolingo Inc is a mobile learning platform to learn languages and the top-grossing app in the Education category on both Google Play and the Apple App Store. It has three predominant sources of revenue; time-based subscriptions, in-app advertising placement by third parties, and the Duolingo English Test.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.