Citigroup Downgrades Ralph Lauren: Here's What You Need To Know

Citigroup downgraded its rating of Ralph Lauren RL to Neutral with a price target of $98.00, changing its price target from $140.00 to $98.00.

Shares of Ralph Lauren are trading down 1.23% over the last 24 hours, at $92.09 per share.

A move to $98.00 would account for a 6.41% increase from the current share price.

About Ralph Lauren

Founded in 1967 by Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Corp. designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its products include apparel, footwear, eyewear, jewelry, leather goods, home products, and fragrances. The company's brands include Ralph Lauren Collection, Polo Ralph Lauren, Lauren Ralph Lauren, and Double RL. Distribution channels for Ralph Lauren include wholesale (including department stores and specialty stores), retail (including company-owned retail stores and e-commerce), and licensing.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

