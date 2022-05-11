Credit Suisse Maintains Outperform Rating for Electronic Arts: Here's What You Need To Know

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain its Outperform rating of Electronic Arts EA and lower its price target from $169.00 to $162.00.

Shares of Electronic Arts are trading up 11.88% over the last 24 hours, at $124.86 per share.

A move to $162.00 would account for a 29.75% increase from the current share price.

About Electronic Arts

EA is one of the world's largest third-party video game publishers and has transitioned from a console-based video game publisher to the one of the largest publishers on consoles, PC, and mobile. The firm owns number of large franchises, including Madden, FIFA, Battlefield, Apex Legends, Mass Effect, Dragon's Age, and Need for Speed.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.