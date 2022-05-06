Raymond James Maintains Strong Buy Rating for Cushman & Wakefield: Here's What You Need To Know

Raymond James has decided to maintain its Strong Buy rating of Cushman & Wakefield CWK and raise its price target from $32.00 to $35.00.

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield are trading up 4.48% over the last 24 hours, at $19.00 per share.

A move to $35.00 would account for a 84.16% increase from the current share price.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield is the third largest commercial real estate services firm in the world with a global headquarters in Chicago. The firm provides various real estate-related services to owners, occupiers and investors. These include brokerage services for leasing and capital markets sales, as well as advisory services such valuation, project management, and facilities management.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along with analyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.