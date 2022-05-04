Wells Fargo Maintains Underweight Rating for BP: Here's What You Need To Know

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain its Underweight rating of BP BP and raise its price target from $29.00 to $31.00.

Shares of BP are trading up 0.16% over the last 24 hours, at $31.23 per share.

A move to $31.00 would account for a 0.74% decline from the current share price.

About BP

BP is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces, and refines oil around the world. In 2021, it produced 1.1 million barrels of liquids and 6.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. At end-2020, reserves stood at 7.9 billion barrels of oil equivalent, 53% of which are liquids. The company operates refineries with a capacity of 1.9 million barrels of oil per day. BP also holds a 20% ownership interest in Rosneft, which it plans to exit.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.