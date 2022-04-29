Mizuho Maintains Buy Rating for Atmos Energy: Here's What You Need To Know

Mizuho has decided to maintain its Buy rating of Atmos Energy ATO and raise its price target from $119.00 to $131.00.

Shares of Atmos Energy are trading down 1.67% over the last 24 hours, at $114.86 per share.

A move to $131.00 would account for a 14.05% increase from the current share price.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy is the largest publicly traded, fully regulated, pure-play natural gas utility in the United States, serving more than 3 million customers in Texas, Colorado, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Virginia. About 70% of its earnings come from Texas, where it distributes natural gas in northern Texas and owns an intrastate gas pipeline spanning several key shale gas formations and interconnected with five storage facilities.

