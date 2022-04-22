Deutsche Bank Maintains Hold Rating for Freeport-McMoRan: Here's What You Need To Know

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain its Hold rating of Freeport-McMoRan FCX and lower its price target from $50.00 to $47.00.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan are trading down 5.17% over the last 24 hours, at $42.62 per share.

A move to $47.00 would account for a 10.26% increase from the current share price.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc is an international mining company. It operates geographically diverse assets with proven and probable mineral reserves of copper, gold and molybdenum. The company's portfolio of assets includes the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; and mining operations in North America and South America, including the large-scale Morenci minerals district in Arizona and the Cerro Verde operation in Peru. It derives key revenue from the sale of Copper.

