UBS Upgrades Rating to Buy for Humana, Raises Price Target To $520

UBS upgraded its rating of Humana HUM to Buy with a price target of $520.00, changing its price target from $486.00 to $520.00.

Shares of Humana are trading up 2.2% over the last 24 hours, at $458.92 per share.

A move to $520.00 would account for a 13.31% increase from the current share price.

About Humana

Humana is one of the largest private health insurers in the U.S. with a focus on administering Medicare Advantage plans. The firm has built a niche specializing in government-sponsored programs, with nearly all its medical membership stemming from individual and group Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, and the military's Tricare program. The firm is also a leader in stand-alone prescription drug plans for seniors enrolled in traditional fee-for-service Medicare. Humana offers employer-based plans primarily for small businesses along with specialty insurance offerings such as dental, vision, and life. Beyond medical insurance, the company provides other healthcare services, including primary-care services, at-home services, and pharmacy benefit management.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.