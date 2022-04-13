Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Rating for MGM Resorts Intl, Lowers Price Target To $56

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain its Overweight rating of MGM Resorts Intl MGM and lower its price target from $60.00 to $56.00.

Shares of MGM Resorts Intl are trading up 4.92% over the last 24 hours, at $41.49 per share.

A move to $56.00 would account for a 34.96% increase from the current share price.

About MGM Resorts Intl

MGM Resorts is the largest resort operator on the Las Vegas Strip with 35,000 guest rooms and suites, representing about one fourth of all units in the market. The company's Vegas properties include MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, Mirage, Luxor, New York-New York, and CityCenter. The Strip contributed approximately 49% of total EBITDAR in the prepandemic year of 2019. MGM also owns U.S. regional assets, which represented 29% of 2019 EBITDAR. We estimate MGM's U.S. sports and iGaming operations are currently a mid-single-digit percentage of its total revenue. The company also operates the 56%-owned MGM Macau casinos with a new property that opened on the Cotai Strip in early 2018. Further, we estimate MGM will open a resort in Japan in 2027.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.