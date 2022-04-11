Wolfe Research Downgrades Rating to Underperform for Kinder Morgan, Raises Price Target To $18

Wolfe Research downgraded its rating of Kinder Morgan KMI to Underperform with a price target of $18.00, changing its price target from $17.00 to $18.00.

Shares of Kinder Morgan are trading down 1.08% over the last 24 hours, at $19.27 per share.

A move to $18.00 would account for a 6.59 decrease% shift from the current share price.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan is one of the largest midstream energy firms in North America with an interest in or an operator on about 83,000 miles in pipelines and over 140 storage terminals. The company is active in the transportation, storage, and processing of natural gas, crude oil, refined products, natural gas liquids, and carbon dioxide. The majority of Kinder Morgan's cash flows stem from fee-based contracts for handling, moving, and storing fossil fuel products.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.