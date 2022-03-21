 Skip to main content

Where Okta Stands With Analysts
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 21, 2022 9:15am   Comments
Over the past 3 months, 14 analysts have published their opinion on Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 6 5 3 0 0
Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 5 3 1 0 0
2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0
3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 14 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Okta. The company has an average price target of $240.57 with a high of $275.00 and a low of $195.00.

Below is a summary of how these 14 analysts rated Okta over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average represents a 12.44% increase from the previous average price target of $274.75.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for OKTA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022MizuhoUpgradesNeutralBuy
Mar 2022GuggenheimMaintainsBuy
Mar 2022NeedhamMaintainsBuy

