Expert Ratings For Genius Sports
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 17, 2022 2:11pm   Comments
Expert Ratings For Genius Sports

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0
Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Genius Sports. The company has an average price target of $10.75 with a high of $15.00 and a low of $5.00.

Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated Genius Sports over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average represents a 12.81% increase from the previous average price target of $12.33.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for GENI

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2022Credit SuisseInitiates Coverage OnOutperform
Dec 2021CitigroupMaintainsBuy
Nov 2021B. Riley SecuritiesMaintainsBuy

