Analyst Ratings For Legend Biotech
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2022 12:04pm   Comments
Analyst Ratings For Legend Biotech

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 0 4 0 0 0
Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

These 4 analysts have an average price target of $56.25 versus the current price of Legend Biotech at $34.74, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated Legend Biotech over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 10.29% over the past month.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for LEGN

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight
Jan 2022Morgan StanleyUpgradesEqual-WeightOverweight
Jan 2022Morgan StanleyDowngradesOverweightEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for LEGN

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

