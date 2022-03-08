 Skip to main content

Analyst Ratings For Raymond James Financial
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2022 12:02pm
Analyst Ratings For Raymond James Financial

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0
Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

These 4 analysts have an average price target of $127.5 versus the current price of Raymond James Financial at $92.1, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated Raymond James Financial over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

This average price target has increased by 0.93% over the past month.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for RJF

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight
Jan 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight
Jan 2022Seaport GlobalUpgradesNeutralBuy

