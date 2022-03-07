 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Where General Dynamics Stands With Analysts
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 07, 2022 11:01am   Comments
Share:
Where General Dynamics Stands With Analysts

Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 2 2 0 0
Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0
2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0
3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for General Dynamics. The company has an average price target of $244.0 with a high of $282.00 and a low of $215.00.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated General Dynamics over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has increased by 8.44% from the previous average price target of $225.00.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for GD

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022Wells FargoMaintainsOverweight
Mar 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight
Feb 2022Morgan StanleyUpgradesUnderweightEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for GD

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Related Articles (GD)

Wells Fargo Raises Price Target On Several Aerospace & Defense Companies
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
General Dynamics Corporation Climbs To Annual-High Share Price
PreMarket Prep Plus: Trading Ideas For Time Of Tension Between Russia, Ukraine
Morgan Stanley Upgrades This Aerospace And Defense Company
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 4, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SBACRBC CapitalMaintains370.0
EVARBC CapitalMaintains85.0
BYNDGoldman SachsMaintains40.0
THCJefferiesMaintains125.0
EOGRBC CapitalMaintains140.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com