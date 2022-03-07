 Skip to main content

What 13 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About DraftKings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 07, 2022 9:27am   Comments
Analysts have provided the following ratings for DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 3 2 7 0 1
Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0
1M Ago 3 0 5 0 0
2M Ago 0 1 1 0 1
3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

These 13 analysts have an average price target of $29.85 versus the current price of DraftKings at $20.69, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 13 analysts rated DraftKings over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average represents a 24.7% increase from the previous average price target of $39.64.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for DKNG

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022Argus ResearchDowngradesBuyHold
Feb 2022CitigroupMaintainsBuy
Feb 2022Roth CapitalUpgradesSellNeutral

