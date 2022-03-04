 Skip to main content

Where Costco Wholesale Stands With Analysts
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2022 12:13pm   Comments
Where Costco Wholesale Stands With Analysts

Over the past 3 months, 11 analysts have published their opinion on Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 8 2 0 0
Last 30D 0 2 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 6 2 0 0

According to 11 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Costco Wholesale has an average price target of $578.18 with a high of $615.00 and a low of $498.00.

Below is a summary of how these 11 analysts rated Costco Wholesale over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

This average price target has increased by 7.85% over the past month.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for COST

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022BMO CapitalMaintainsOutperform
Mar 2022Telsey Advisory GroupMaintainsOutperform
Jan 2022Truist SecuritiesInitiates Coverage OnBuy

