Expert Ratings For Asana
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2022 1:24pm   Comments
Within the last quarter, Asana (NYSE:ASAN) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 0 3 3 0 0
Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0
3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

According to 6 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Asana has an average price target of $84.0 with a high of $103.00 and a low of $64.00.

Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts rated Asana over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has decreased by 25.27% from the previous average price target of $112.40.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ASAN

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight
Jan 2022KeybancMaintainsOverweight
Jan 2022DA DavidsonInitiates Coverage OnNeutral

